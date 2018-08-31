Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Buys New Stake in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $113,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $200.35 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.31 and a 12-month high of $201.23. The company has a market capitalization of $128.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.76.

In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.71, for a total value of $298,457.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

