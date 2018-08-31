Carleon Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Carleon Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of Carleon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Carleon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,002.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $931.75 and a 12 month high of $2,025.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $52.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 17.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,110.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,840.00 to $2,215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,957.92.

In related news, Director Thomas O. Ryder sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,783.81, for a total value of $8,919,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,179,525.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total transaction of $3,279,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,721,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $31,914,331 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.