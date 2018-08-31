Carolina Financial (CARO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Brean Capital

Brean Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) in a report published on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CARO. BidaskClub raised shares of Carolina Financial from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Carolina Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.67.

Carolina Financial stock opened at $41.19 on Monday. Carolina Financial has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $45.58. The firm has a market cap of $942.89 million, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.04 million. equities analysts expect that Carolina Financial will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Carolina Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Carolina Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In other news, Director Jeffery L. Deal sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $380,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fowler C. Williams sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $158,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,127.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,350 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,538 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 172,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carolina Financial Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and interest-bearing demand accounts to individuals, businesses, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities.

