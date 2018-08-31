carVertical Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.11 Million (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. carVertical has a total market cap of $4.11 million and $17,429.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. During the last week, carVertical has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014172 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000361 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00288756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00154912 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00035518 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010956 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000630 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical’s genesis date was December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,931,143,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,949,146,126 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com.

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

