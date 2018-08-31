Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.2373704250406 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of CPRX stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.36. 29,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,259. The company has a market cap of $312.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.20. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.51.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. Its product candidates include Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome; is in Phase III clinical trial to treat congenital myasthenic syndromes; and is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with spinal muscular atrophy type 3.

