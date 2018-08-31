Cavium (CAVM) vs. Broadcom (AVGO) Critical Comparison

Cavium (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cavium and Broadcom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cavium 0 8 4 0 2.33 Broadcom 0 9 25 0 2.74

Cavium currently has a consensus target price of $78.89, indicating a potential downside of 8.51%. Broadcom has a consensus target price of $292.47, indicating a potential upside of 34.53%. Given Broadcom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Broadcom is more favorable than Cavium.

Dividends

Broadcom pays an annual dividend of $7.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Cavium does not pay a dividend. Broadcom pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Broadcom has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cavium and Broadcom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cavium $984.02 million 6.14 -$68.85 million $0.08 1,077.88 Broadcom $17.64 billion 5.33 $1.69 billion $14.30 15.22

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than Cavium. Broadcom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cavium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Cavium has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadcom has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cavium and Broadcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cavium -6.12% 6.16% 2.98% Broadcom 56.32% 28.81% 14.42%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.8% of Cavium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Broadcom shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Cavium shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Broadcom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Broadcom beats Cavium on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cavium

Cavium, Inc. designs, develops, and markets semiconductor processors for intelligent and secure networks in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated semiconductor processors that enable intelligent processing for wired and wireless infrastructure and cloud for networking, communications, storage, and security applications. Its products consist of multi-core processors for embedded and data center applications, network connectivity for server and switches, storage connectivity, and security processors for offload and appliance, as well as a suite of embedded security protocols that enable unified threat management, secure connectivity, network perimeter protection, and deep packet inspection. The company sells software subscriptions of embedded Linux operating system, related development tools, application software stacks, and support and professional services. It offers its products under the OCTEON, OCTEON Fusion-M, OCTEON XL, OCTEON TX, LiquidIO, LiquidSecurity, NITROX, ThunderX, ThunderX2, Xpliant, and XPA, as well as QLogic and FastLinQ names. Cavium, Inc. primarily sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and mega data centers directly or through their contract manufacturers, as well as through channels and original design manufacturers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other. The Wired Infrastructure segment provides set-top box system-on-chips (SoCs); cable, digital subscriber line, and passive optical networking central office/consumer premise equipment SoCs; Ethernet switching and routing application products; embedded processors and controllers; serializer/deserializer application specific integrated circuits; optical and copper, and physical layers; and fiber optic laser and receiver components. The Wireless Communications segment offers RF front end modules, filters, and power amplifiers; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global positioning system/global navigation satellite system SoCs; and custom touch controllers. The Enterprise Storage segment provides serial attached small computer system interface, and redundant array of independent disks controllers and adapters; peripheral component interconnect express switches; fiber channel host bus adapters; read channel based SoCs; and preamplifiers. The Industrial & Other segment offers optocouplers, industrial fiber optics, motion control encoders and subsystems, and light emitting diodes. Its products are used in various applications, including enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. Broadcom Inc. is based in San Jose, California.

