Celgene Co. (CELG) Holdings Cut by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 559,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,511 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Celgene worth $44,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Celgene by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,556,000 after buying an additional 27,542 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Celgene by 16.2% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,924,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,105,887,000 after buying an additional 1,943,607 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 12.5% during the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 34,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 3.2% during the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celgene during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celgene alerts:

CELG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Celgene from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 7th. Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 6th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down previously from $123.00) on shares of Celgene in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Celgene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.85.

Shares of Celgene stock opened at $94.26 on Friday. Celgene Co. has a 12-month low of $74.13 and a 12-month high of $147.17. The firm has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Celgene had a return on equity of 87.28% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Celgene’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Celgene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Celgene news, Director Michael D. Casey sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $1,024,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,867.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest Mario sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,107,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,208.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,390 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.