CELLECT BIOTECH/S (APOP) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 156.88% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Valuation methodology, risks and uncertainties. We value Cellect based on a discounted cash flow (DCF) approach that assigns a total value of $120M to Cellect’s platform. Our valuation translates into a price per ADS of $14.00, taking into account roughly 8.8M fully-diluted ADSs outstanding as of mid-2019.””

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CELLECT BIOTECH/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CELLECT BIOTECH/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th.

APOP opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. CELLECT BIOTECH/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. research analysts forecast that CELLECT BIOTECH/S will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CELLECT BIOTECH/S stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 243,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000. CELLECT BIOTECH/S comprises about 0.2% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 4.48% of CELLECT BIOTECH/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

