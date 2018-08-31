Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.99 Million

Analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) will post sales of $251.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $233.00 million to $269.36 million. Centennial Resource Development reported sales of $111.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 125.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year sales of $971.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $919.30 million to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $217.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.58 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.16.

In other news, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $251,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 44.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 49.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 60,844 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 22.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 26,948 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth $481,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth $1,793,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDEV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.27. 1,360,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,827. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79 and a beta of 1.35. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves located in the Permian Basin.

