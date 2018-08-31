Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.25. Centennial Resource Development reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Centennial Resource Development.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $217.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.58 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.16.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.27. 1,360,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79 and a beta of 1.35. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

In other news, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $251,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 60,844 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 26,948 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves located in the Permian Basin.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.