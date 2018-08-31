ChainCoin (CHC) Price Hits $0.0460

ChainCoin (CURRENCY:CHC) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last seven days, ChainCoin has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. ChainCoin has a total market cap of $716,120.00 and approximately $1,184.00 worth of ChainCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0460 or 0.00000655 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ChainCoin

ChainCoin is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. ChainCoin’s total supply is 17,447,289 coins and its circulating supply is 15,560,283 coins. ChainCoin’s official website is www.chaincoin.org. ChainCoin’s official Twitter account is @chain_coin.

ChainCoin Coin Trading

ChainCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

