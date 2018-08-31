Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Argus increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $121.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.72. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a one year low of $96.70 and a one year high of $130.66.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $585.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Davide Molho sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Massaro sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $34,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,975.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,258 shares of company stock worth $4,001,244. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 423.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,249,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,339,000 after buying an additional 1,010,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,446,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $499,216,000 after buying an additional 292,685 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter worth $24,613,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,396,000 after buying an additional 130,325 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter worth $13,139,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.