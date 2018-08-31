Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (SCHW) Short Interest Down 26.8% in August

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,122,390 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the July 31st total of 17,921,511 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,635,422 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “$54.22” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $50.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a 52-week low of $38.06 and a 52-week high of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 30.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.71%.

In other news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 15,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $803,818.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 190,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $10,048,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,999,996 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 118.6% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 157.6% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

