Charter Trust Co. Invests $211,000 in NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Stock

Charter Trust Co. bought a new position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,684 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,627 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

In other news, Director Kathryn Hill sold 26,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $2,052,311.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,311.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 36,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,993,611.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,240,168.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,793 shares of company stock worth $17,199,072 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTAP opened at $86.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $87.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The data storage provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on NetApp in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on NetApp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.