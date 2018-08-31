Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Thomas A. Mitro sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $11,451,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 234,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,112,039.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $751,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,153,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,046,420 in the last three months. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AERI stock opened at $62.40 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $74.75. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. sell-side analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AERI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity set a $86.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

