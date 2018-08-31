Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,503,528 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215,014 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 5.85% of Cheniere Energy worth $945,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,573,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $584,370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,023,406 shares of company stock valued at $585,904,060.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Barclays set a $77.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $82.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.09.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $66.75 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $69.50.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

