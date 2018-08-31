Chesnara Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 7.21 (CSN)

Chesnara Plc (LON:CSN) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.21 ($0.09) per share on Friday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CSN stock opened at GBX 383 ($4.94) on Friday. Chesnara has a 12 month low of GBX 326.40 ($4.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 419.75 ($5.41).

Chesnara Company Profile

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. The company operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. It underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management.

