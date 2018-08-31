Chesswood Group Ltd (CHW) Director Sells C$36,134.00 in Stock

Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW) Director David Mitchell Aaron Obront sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.46, for a total transaction of C$36,134.00.

David Mitchell Aaron Obront also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 22nd, David Mitchell Aaron Obront sold 500 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.47, for a total transaction of C$6,235.00.

On Friday, August 24th, David Mitchell Aaron Obront sold 2,000 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.44, for a total transaction of C$24,880.00.

On Wednesday, August 15th, David Mitchell Aaron Obront sold 1,600 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.09, for a total transaction of C$19,344.00.

CHW traded up C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$12.25. 709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,664. Chesswood Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$9.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing ? Canada segments. It offers micro and small-ticket equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses in the lower 48 states of the United States.

