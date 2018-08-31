Cheviot Value Management LLC Invests $5.75 Million in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK)

Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 75,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,000. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C accounts for approximately 2.8% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 6.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,794 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 8.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 119,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Marble Arch Investments LP raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 250.0% in the first quarter. Marble Arch Investments LP now owns 392,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,590,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 16.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $80.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 798.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.49 and a quick ratio of 8.49. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $104.66.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9,284.89%. equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

