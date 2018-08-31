Chicago Equity Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (HLT)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (NYSE:HLT) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 567,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 158,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 272,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,462,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.31.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $77.58 on Friday. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock has a one year low of $62.53 and a one year high of $88.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

