Chilton Investment Co. LLC Acquires 328,837 Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 852.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,837 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned 0.27% of Servicemaster Global worth $21,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SERV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,044,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,440,000 after acquiring an additional 345,133 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 8.7% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,583,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,929,000 after acquiring an additional 448,582 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,371,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 4,068.3% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,139,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,519,000. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SERV opened at $59.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $62.27.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.00 million. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 17.33%. analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

SERV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “$57.21” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

