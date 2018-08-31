Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $3.84 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 9.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 392.6% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 75,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 60,150 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 146.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 26.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 93,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 97,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paychex from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Paychex from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $282,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $435,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,630.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,309 shares of company stock worth $14,126,179 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $72.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.08 and a 1 year high of $73.40.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $871.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.60 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.84%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

