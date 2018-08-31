Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $43.09 Million Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,732 shares during the period. Iqvia comprises approximately 1.5% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $43,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Iqvia by 9.3% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 101,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Iqvia by 45.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 434,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,329,000 after acquiring an additional 135,640 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Iqvia by 128.3% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Iqvia by 173.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Iqvia by 4.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 109,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Iqvia alerts:

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 1,441,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $148,447,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 9,291,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $956,976,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,201,623 shares of company stock worth $1,160,990,595 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $125.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $91.57 and a 12-month high of $126.95.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Iqvia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “$110.25” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.78.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.