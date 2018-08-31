Chilton Investment Co. LLC Increases Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 108,063 shares during the quarter. Thor Industries accounts for approximately 2.4% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Thor Industries worth $67,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 351.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at $210,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $94.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.62 and a 1 year high of $161.48.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.12). Thor Industries had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 20th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on THO shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $124.00 target price on Thor Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles segments. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names.

