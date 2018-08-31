China Distance Education (DL) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.12

News articles about China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. China Distance Education earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the technology company an impact score of 48.0154253449114 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:DL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,393. The company has a market capitalization of $298.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. China Distance Education has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $10.71.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter. China Distance Education had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 12.48%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Distance Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th.

About China Distance Education

China Distance Education Holdings Limited provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Online Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software.

