CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Unilever NV (UN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 11.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 45,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 61,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 317.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 16,071 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price target on Unilever to $65.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

NYSE:UN opened at $58.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85. Unilever NV has a 1-year low of $51.56 and a 1-year high of $61.62.

Unilever (NYSE:UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33. research analysts anticipate that Unilever NV will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.4531 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

