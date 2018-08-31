CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 763 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NTAP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,465,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,262,508,000 after buying an additional 182,734 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 10.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,381,688 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,516,000 after buying an additional 1,254,548 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 488.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,537,659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $218,239,000 after buying an additional 2,936,713 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 6,367.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,773,654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 2,730,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NetApp by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,041,010 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,281,000 after acquiring an additional 257,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of NetApp to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Pivotal Research set a $74.00 price target on shares of NetApp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NetApp from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $86.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $87.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The data storage provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. research analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 53.51%.

In related news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,525 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $196,672.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 16,188 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total transaction of $1,139,958.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,379.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,793 shares of company stock worth $17,199,072. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

