CIBC Lowers Imperial Metals (III) Price Target to C$0.60

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at CIBC from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a report issued on Friday. CIBC’s target price points to a potential downside of 50.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Metals from C$2.25 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

Get Imperial Metals alerts:

Shares of III traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.20. 14,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,520. Imperial Metals has a 1-year low of C$0.93 and a 1-year high of C$4.12.

In related news, insider Fairholme Capital Management, sold 22,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$38,353.08.

About Imperial Metals

Imperial Metals Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces base and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and lead. It operates through Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate segments. The company's key projects are Red Chris copper/gold mine in northwest British Columbia; Mount Polley copper/gold mine in central British Columbia; and Huckleberry copper mine in west central British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.