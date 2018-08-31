CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $490,000 in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (BNO) Stock

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in United States Brent Oil Fund by 7.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 49,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund during the second quarter worth about $493,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund during the first quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in United States Brent Oil Fund by 276.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 93,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 68,511 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BNO opened at $21.72 on Friday. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $22.42.

