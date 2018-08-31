Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 162,290 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (DRE)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 734,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,290 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Duke Realty worth $21,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on DRE. SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $30.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

DRE stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Duke Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $30.14.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $192.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.04 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 72.53%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

In other Duke Realty news, insider Steven W. Schnur sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $75,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 150 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.