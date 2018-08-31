Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 865,719 Surface Oncology Inc (SURF)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 865,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,119,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 3.14% of Surface Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SURF. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,767,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,070,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,972,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,230,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,263,000. 63.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SURF opened at $9.54 on Friday. Surface Oncology Inc has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $18.18.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter. research analysts predict that Surface Oncology Inc will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SURF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Surface Oncology Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27.

