Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Coats Group (COA)

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA) in a research report released on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 109 ($1.41) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.42) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Coats Group from GBX 90 ($1.16) to GBX 100 ($1.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

Coats Group stock opened at GBX 82.70 ($1.07) on Tuesday. Coats Group has a 52 week low of GBX 55.50 ($0.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 90 ($1.16).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.45%.

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads, zips, engineered yarns, and embroidery products to apparel, footwear and accessories, technical sewing, and yarn industries; and consumer textile crafts for knitting, crochet, embroidery, patchwork and quilting, and sewing activities.

