City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Invests $1 Million in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (MCA) Stock

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 17,109 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 528.9% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 154,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 130,122 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 542.8% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 112,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 95,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCA stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $15.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

