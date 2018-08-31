City Office REIT (CIO) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. City Office REIT earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.3043261771058 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

CIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Boenning Scattergood set a $15.00 price objective on shares of City Office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

NYSE CIO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,672. The firm has a market cap of $469.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.15. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.09 million. City Office REIT had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 17.42%. research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in mid-sized metropolitan areas with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At March 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 4.6 million square feet of net rentable area (?NRA?).

