ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $11.15 Million Stake in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,062 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Forest Products were worth $11,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 267.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Universal Forest Products by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Universal Forest Products by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Forest Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal Forest Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 6,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $232,239.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,122. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 12,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $499,267.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 201,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,812,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFPI stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.91. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 3.29%. Universal Forest Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UFPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Universal Forest Products Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

