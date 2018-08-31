CM Finance Inc (CMFN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMFN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CM Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CM Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CM Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CM Finance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th.

Shares of CMFN stock opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. CM Finance has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $124.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CM Finance stock. Caxton Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 1,050.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 739,370 shares during the quarter. CM Finance makes up about 7.5% of Caxton Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Caxton Corp owned approximately 5.92% of CM Finance worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CM Finance Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

