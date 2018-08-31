CNOOC Ltd (CEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) declared a semiannual dividend on Monday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 3.8217 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 5th.

CNOOC has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years. CNOOC has a payout ratio of 36.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CNOOC to earn $19.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

NYSE:CEO opened at $175.51 on Friday. CNOOC has a one year low of $117.85 and a one year high of $185.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.82.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the exploration, production and trading of oil and gas. Its businesses include conventional oil and gas businesses, shale oil and gas businesses, oil sands businesses and other unconventional oil and gas businesses. The Company mainly operates businesses through three segments.

