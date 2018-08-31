CNX Resources’ (CNX) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CNX Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised CNX Resources from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.50 and a beta of 1.01.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. CNX Resources had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $402.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 24.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 242,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 47,633 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $5,345,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 112.9% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 284,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 151,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 42.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 96,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 3.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,466,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,192,000 after purchasing an additional 178,483 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had 7.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company also owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

