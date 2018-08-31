Coca-Cola European Partners (CCE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE: CCE) in the last few weeks:

8/22/2018 – Coca-Cola European Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/15/2018 – Coca-Cola European Partners had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “CCE hosted the sell-side for an upbeat cocktail hour Tuesday (8/14) evening in NYC. While the co. is capably navigating the sugar tax regime in GB, headwinds in France and Spain continue to abate and we would expect results to improve in the back half of the year, with 3Q off to a strong start. EV/EBITDA, valuation screens as full compared to bottling peers at 9x. Maintain Hold.””

8/14/2018 – Coca-Cola European Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

8/10/2018 – Coca-Cola European Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $39.00 to $40.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2018 – Coca-Cola European Partners was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/31/2018 – Coca-Cola European Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/11/2018 – Coca-Cola European Partners was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

CCE traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $42.64. 99,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Coca-Cola European Partners had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Coca-Cola European Partners’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. analysts predict that Coca-Cola European Partners PLC will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.3008 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola European Partners’s payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 78.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 784,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,896,000 after purchasing an additional 345,450 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth about $358,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 15.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 81.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.16% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands.

