Cognex (CGNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Cognex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cognex from $62.50 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Cognex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.79.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.58. Cognex has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $72.99.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $211.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.87 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

In other news, Director Anthony Sun sold 10,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $530,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,068,728.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 2,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $131,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 1,180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Cognex by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

