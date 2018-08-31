Columbia Banking System (COLB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Columbia Banking System stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.25. The stock had a trading volume of 196,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,209. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $35.67 and a 52-week high of $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $75,928.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.