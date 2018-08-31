Comerica Bank Has $136,000 Stake in B2Gold Corp. (BTG)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,968 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,329,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 159,501 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 983,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 254,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,784,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 129,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,700,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period.

BTG opened at $2.33 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $3.30.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.55 million.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

