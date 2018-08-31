Comerica Bank Invests $207,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) Stock

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

IJJ opened at $169.56 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $144.19 and a 1-year high of $171.00.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

