Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $13.97 Million Holdings in Snap Inc (SNAP)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 30.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,067,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,269 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Snap were worth $13,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $1,043,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the period. City Financial Investment Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $2,618,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 94,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $11.08 on Friday. Snap Inc has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of -2.73.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.79% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. The firm had revenue of $262.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.24 million. equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Nomura began coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.79.

In other news, insider Imran Khan sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $7,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,752,691 shares in the company, valued at $107,833,153.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,504,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,781,070.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows to creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps to surface the most interesting stories from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

