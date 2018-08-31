Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 100,759 Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its holdings in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 692,925 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100,759 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned about 0.20% of Valeant Pharmaceuticals worth $16,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Valeant Pharmaceuticals by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Valeant Pharmaceuticals by 409.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

VRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 target price on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $16.00 target price on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $13.00 target price on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $13.00 price target on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.51.

Shares of NYSE VRX opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of -0.38. Valeant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc operates as a multinational, specialty pharmaceutical, and medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices. The company operates through three segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Branded Rx, and U.S.

