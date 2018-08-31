Commerzbank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Qiagen (QGEN)

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Commerzbank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on QGEN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. TheStreet raised Qiagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Qiagen from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

NASDAQ QGEN opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.59.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Qiagen had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $377.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.89 million. sell-side analysts predict that Qiagen will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,746,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,752,000 after purchasing an additional 105,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 28.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,174,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,517 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,758,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,902,000 after acquiring an additional 106,960 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 0.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,477,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,956 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 19.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,221,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,803,000 after acquiring an additional 360,637 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

