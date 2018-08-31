Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $280,000 Stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (JDD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (NYSE:JDD) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. during the second quarter valued at about $800,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 216.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 28,286 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 11.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the period.

Shares of JDD opened at $11.19 on Friday. Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $12.97.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. Profile

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are high current income and total return. The Fund invests approximately equal proportions in the United States and foreign dividend-paying common stocks, dividend-paying common stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), emerging markets sovereign debt, and adjustable rate senior loans.

