Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNK. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth $106,625,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth $23,324,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth $18,541,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,281,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,974,000 after buying an additional 319,891 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,821,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $889.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.68 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.64%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Wedbush set a $43.00 price objective on Cinemark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.59.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. As of June 30, 2018, the company operated 539 theatres and 5,998 screens.

