Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases Shares of 8,195 Penn National Gaming, Inc (PENN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 88.3% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Wilmott sold 17,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $614,636.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,403 shares in the company, valued at $18,590,625.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Wilmott sold 67,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $2,378,564.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,403 shares in the company, valued at $18,606,537.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 101,450 shares of company stock worth $3,132,336 and sold 225,330 shares worth $8,037,760. Corporate insiders own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $34.65 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.63.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 268.43%. The business had revenue of $826.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PENN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

