Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys New Position in Federated Investors Inc (FII)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Bank bought a new stake in Federated Investors in the second quarter worth $233,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Federated Investors in the second quarter worth $560,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Federated Investors by 11.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Investors by 8.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 65,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Federated Investors by 48.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 495,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,552,000 after purchasing an additional 162,690 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FII stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Federated Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. Federated Investors had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 7th. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.54%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Farrell purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,567,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,178. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FII shares. TheStreet cut shares of Federated Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federated Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Federated Investors Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

